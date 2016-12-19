UPDATE 2-Clovis's ovarian cancer drug wins accelerated FDA approval

* Rubraca secures approval 2 months earlier than expected

* Drug part of new class of medicines called PARP inhibitors

* Shares up as much as 26 pct at $46.97 in afternoon trade (Adds details, analyst comment; Updates shares)

Dec 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had granted accelerated approval to Clovis Oncology Inc's ovarian cancer drug in patients with a specific gene mutation whose disease advanced despite two or more rounds of chemotherapy.

The drug, Rubraca, secured approval about two months earlier than expected for patients whose tumors have a specific gene mutation called BRCA, which is identified by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic test.

When a drugmaker wins accelerated approval, it must provide further evidence of the medicine's benefit to satisfy the regulator, failing which the approval can be revoked.

The FDA on Monday also approved a diagnostic test made by Foundation Medicine Inc to detect the presence of BRCA gene mutations. If one or more of the mutations are detected, the patient is eligible for treatment with Rubraca.

Rubraca is expected to compete against Tesaro's niraparib and AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza. Data released in October showed niraparib improved outcomes for all women with recurrent ovarian cancer in a clinical study.

All three drugs belong to a closely watched class of new medicines called PARP inhibitors, which block enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to kill cancer cells.

Lynparza became the first of the new class of drugs to reach the market when it won U.S. approval for ovarian cancer at the end of 2014.

With a broader label than Lynparza, Clovis now has the opportunity to establish a larger foothold ahead of competitive entrants in the maintenance setting, Piper Jaffray's Joshua Schimmer said.

Maintenance therapy involves immediately following initial treatment with a component of the same regimen, or with a different therapy to keep patients cancer-free if they go into remission.

Tesaro's niraparib and AstraZeneca's Lynparza are both positioned to enter the maintenance setting ahead of Clovis, and how the competitive dynamic evolves remains to be seen, Schimmer added.

About 15-20 percent of ovarian cancer patients have the BRCA mutation, the FDA said.

Other drugmakers, including AbbVie and Medivation, which was recently bought by Pfizer for $14 billion, also have PARP inhibitors in development.

Clovis's shares doubled in late-September, after the company said Rubraca would be reviewed on a priority basis, and the FDA would make its decision by Feb. 23.

Clovis's stock resumed trading on Monday afternoon and soared as much as 26 percent to $46.97. Tesaro's shares fell about 4 percent to $126.07.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)