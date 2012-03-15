CLP in talks to buy Exxon stake in HK power firm

HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong-based regional power utility CLP Holdings and China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd are in talks to acquire a 60 percent stake in a local power joint venture held by ExxonMobil Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corp, CLP said in a statement on Thursday.

The venture, Castle Peak Power Company Ltd owns three power stations in Hong Kong with a total generation capacity of 6,908 megawatts and is now owned 40 percent by CLP Power Hong Kong, a wholly owned subsidiary of CLP Holding, and 60 percent by ExxonMobil Energy.

CLP Holdings has investments in India, southeast Asia, Australia and the mainland China.