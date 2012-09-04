CLSA Upgrades Goldman and Morgan Stanley to "buy"

Sept 4 The brokerage firm CLSA upgraded Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to "buy" from
"outperform" on Tuesday and raised share price targets for both
banks, saying the stocks are trading near crisis lows despite
signs that results will improve.
CLSA analyst Mike Mayo raised his price target for Goldman
to $142 from $111, above its closing share price of $106.41 on
Tuesday. He raised his price target for Morgan Stanley to $23
from $16, also above that bank's closing price of $15.51.
The closure of a Department of Justice investigation into
Goldman Sachs' behavior in the run-up to the financial crisis,
which was announced last month, should ease pressure on the
stock, Mayo said.
After meeting with Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief
Financial Officer David Viniar, Mayo also expressed faith that
management will be able to navigate new regulations and risks
while improving shareholder returns.
Morgan Stanley has a "greater sense of urgency" than it
previously did to improve returns, Mayo said, because of
shareholder pressure.
"The clock is ticking to show results," he said.