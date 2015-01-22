French regulator clears China's Fosun bid for Club Med

PARIS Jan 22 The French AMF market regulator on
Thursday cleared Chinese conglomerate Fosun's bid for
holiday group Club Mediterranee and said the offer
would close on Feb.9.
Fosun's Gaillon Invest II vehicle's 24.60 euros a share
offer is the last standing after Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi
dropped out earlier this month of the longest-running bid battle
in recent French corporate history.
Fosun, led by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, on Dec. 19
offered 0.60 euros per share more than Bonomi's last bid in what
was the eighth offer for Club Med since May 2013, when Guo first
offered 17 euros.
Last week, the board of Club Med recommended shareholders
accepted Fosun's offer.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)