Club Med says will not opine on each move by battling bidders

PARIS Nov 14 Club Mediterraneo said its board would not give an opinion on every bid made by Chinese conglomerate Fosun and Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi as they battle to acquire the holiday resort company.

"The board wishes to make clear that it will express an opinion on the final counterbid," Club Med said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, regulators extended the deadline in the long-running battle, giving Fosun owner Guo Guangchang, China's richest man, two-and-a-half more weeks to respond to Bonomi.

The Italian businessman sweetened his offer on Tuesday for the all-inclusive resort operator, with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co

