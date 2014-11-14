版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 15日 星期六 03:37 BJT

Club Med says will not opine on each move by battling bidders

PARIS Nov 14 Club Mediterraneo said its board would not give an opinion on every bid made by Chinese conglomerate Fosun and Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi as they battle to acquire the holiday resort company.

"The board wishes to make clear that it will express an opinion on the final counterbid," Club Med said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, regulators extended the deadline in the long-running battle, giving Fosun owner Guo Guangchang, China's richest man, two-and-a-half more weeks to respond to Bonomi.

The Italian businessman sweetened his offer on Tuesday for the all-inclusive resort operator, with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, writing by Astrid Wendland; editing by Jane Baird)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐