CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Golf operator ClubCorp exploring a sale

(Corrects amount of ClubCorp owned by KSL in paragraph 4)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Lauren Hirsch
Jan 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of
the largest owners and operators of private golf and country
clubs in the United States, said on Thursday it was exploring
strategic alternatives after Reuters reported the company was in
a process to sell itself.
ClubCorp is in the early stages of an auction process that
has attracted the interest of potential buyers that include
private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said
earlier on Thursday.
ClubCorp said it has formed a committee made up of
independent board directors to carry out the review of its
options.
KSL Capital, a private equity firm, bought ClubCorp for $1.8
billion in October 2006 and took it public in 2013.
The strategic board committee formed by ClubCorp has
retained Jefferies LLC and Wells Fargo & Co as advisers,
the company said.
ClubCorp shares were trading up 13 percent at $17 in
afternoon trading in New York on Thursday, giving the company a
market capitalization of around $1.1 billion.
ClubCorp, founded in 1957, operates more than 200
properties, including golf and country clubs, business clubs and
sports clubs across the U.S., Mexico and China.
It is a serial acquirer in the golf course industry, buying
12 new clubs in 2015 and 2016. It looks to buy locally-owned
golf courses and then refurbish them by adding or improving
amenities such as up-scale dining and event rooms.
Shareholder FrontFour Capital Group LLC in September
published a letter highlighting ClubCorp's low trading multiple
as compared with leisure industry peers such Six Flags
Entertainment Corp. It questioned some of its business
decisions such as ClubCorp's model to pour money into
refurbishing its golf course acquisitions.
"It is obvious to us that ClubCorp's reinvention capital
expenditures are transformative in nature and are in no shape or
form 'maintenance,'" the letter wrote.
FrontFour also suggested ClubCorp, which owns the land for a
large number of its properties, consider converting its real
estate into a real estate investment trust (REIT). REIT
structures help reduce the tax burden on rental income and can
benefit shareholders through the significant distribution of
profit as dividend.
