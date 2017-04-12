版本:
ClubCorp to not pursue strategic alternatives; CEO to step down

April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, said on Wednesday that it would not explore strategic alternatives at this time.

The company also said its Chief Executive Eric Affeldt would step down from his role upon the appointment of a successor.

ClubCorp in January said it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported the company was in the process of selling itself. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
