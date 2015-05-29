MOVES-Clydesdale Bank appoints David Duffy as CEO

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 Clydesdale Bank Plc, the UK retail and commercial banking business of National Australia Bank Ltd, appointed David Duffy as its chief executive.
He joins Clydesdale Bank, which is expected to go public in London this year, from Allied Irish Banks where he has been CEO since December 2011.
Until recently, he was president of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland and a director of the European Banking Federation.
Duffy will also join the boards of Clydesdale Bank and National Australia Group Europe Ltd as an executive director.
He takes up his new role effective June 5. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.