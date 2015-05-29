版本:
MOVES-Clydesdale Bank appoints David Duffy as CEO

May 29 Clydesdale Bank Plc, the UK retail and commercial banking business of National Australia Bank Ltd, appointed David Duffy as its chief executive.

He joins Clydesdale Bank, which is expected to go public in London this year, from Allied Irish Banks where he has been CEO since December 2011.

Until recently, he was president of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland and a director of the European Banking Federation.

Duffy will also join the boards of Clydesdale Bank and National Australia Group Europe Ltd as an executive director.

He takes up his new role effective June 5. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

