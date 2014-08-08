版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 9日 星期六 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-CMA says not to refer Cirrus Logic acquisition of Wolfson Microelectronics

Aug 8 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) :

* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by Cirrus Logic Inc of Wolfson Microelectronics Plc to a phase 2 investigation
