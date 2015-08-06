TRLPC/IFR: CMBS spreads cling to 2-year wides, cut gap with CLO tranches

NEW YORK Aug 6 Spreads on Commercial-Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS) have widened to the highest levels in almost two years following market volatility, decreasing the spread differential between similarly rated tranches of Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLO).

Conduit CMBS spreads on new-issue deals rated A- rose to as high as 275 basis points in July from as low as 190 basis points in April, according to Morgan Stanley data. The last time spreads in the middle of the capital structure were this wide was the third quarter of 2013, according to the JP Morgan data. CLO A tranches, in contrast, tightened last month to 295 basis points more than Libor from 315 basis points in April, according to Morgan Stanley.

"The CLO market has decoupled from other markets," Richard Hill, a structured credit analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York, said in an interview. "Relative to CMBS and other corporate, this is one of the first times that CLOs are trading tighter or on top of CMBS."

The buyer base for CLOs and CMBS historically has been very different, with CMBS dominated by buyers of 10-year fixed rate paper with a knack for analyzing malls, officer towers and apartment buildings. CLO debt typically attracts investors seeking floating-rate paper backed by leveraged loans. Bankers said some crossover, however, has come from buyers in the higher-yielding, first-loss portions of both CLOs and CMBS.

"Different types of buyers have different appetites for fixed- and floating-rate debt, and will look at both CLO and CMBS as part of their equation," Dave Preston, a CLO analyst at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, said in an interview.

CMBS issuance of $71 billion this year is running 26 percent higher than the same period of 2014, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data. Even if the 2015 tally hits $100 billion, the low end of current forecasts, deal volume would still beat every year since the crash, according to IFR data.

Issuance of CLOs, the largest buyers of leveraged loans, rose to a record $123.6 billion in 2014 as firms rushed to issue funds ahead of risk-retention rules that go into effect in December 2016 requiring managers to hold 5 percent of their deals. Only about 10 of the 30 largest managers may be able to comply, according to a report from management-consulting firm Oliver Wyman. More than $68 billion of CLOs have been raised this year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data.

CMBS prices widened this summer amid heavy supply and heightened global economic uncertainties. A lot of the widening in CLO spreads since the beginning of June has also been due to increased supply, Preston said.

"CMBS and corporates have widened significantly since July with the issues in Greece and China," Hill said. "CLOs have widened as well, but it hasn't been as much."

Now with Greek debt woes on the backburner, CMBS spreads have continued to languish at wider levels. The continued onslaught of new deals has kept pressure on spreads, as has concerns about real-estate loan underwriting standards.

"It's a lot of paper, that's one of the dynamics of spreads staying wider," one investor at a New York-based asset manager said of CMBS. "I continue to be surprised by what I see getting underwritten." (Editing By Jon Methven)