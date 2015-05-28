UPDATE 1-Financial spreadbetter CMC Markets set to list next year - CEO

(Adds detail on deal, CEO comment)
May 28 British financial spreadbetting firm CMC
Markets should announce details of a planned London stock market
listing within about two weeks and float next year, its chief
executive and main shareholder said on Thursday.
Peter Cruddas spoke about the planned offering after the
company announced a 61 percent rise in underlying annual profit
before tax to 51.9 million pounds ($79.6 million). But he
declined to discuss the likely size of the flotation.
Financial media have speculated the initial public offering
(IPO) could value the company at around 1 billion pounds.
"We're nearing the end of our negotiations with banks. We're
talking fees at the moment, we should be able to make an
announcement within the next two weeks," Cruddas, who founded
the company and returned as chief executive in 2013 after a
period as chairman, told Reuters.
"What I can tell you is that it won't be this year. The plan
is for us to do something next year, depending on the market."
He also said CMC - one of a number of online trading
platforms that allow ordinary consumers to bet on movements in
stocks, foreign exchange and other financial assets - would be
looking at acquisitions over the next couple of years but did
not need the money from the share sale to do so.
Cruddas currently owns around 90 percent of CMC, with around
10 percent held by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs .
"The point is that the company now is doing so well. It just
feels like we need to be a public company," Cruddas said.
"Our overheads barely went up last year and yet we increased
profits by 60 percent. We can do M&A without the money. For now
we're just looking at getting the float away."
