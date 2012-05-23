CME annual meeting disrupted by activist shareholders

CHICAGO May 23 CME Group's annual
shareholder meeting ground to a halt on Wednesday as activist
shareholders shouted for the exchange operator to pay its "fair
share" of taxes.
CME security guards forcibly removed shouting and clapping
demonstrators from the meeting in its Chicago headquarters.
The demonstrators were protesting a move last year by the
Illinois legislature to cut about $85 million from CME's annual
tax bill by 2014 after the exchange operator threatened to move
out of state.
The demonstrators said the tax breaks would lead to cuts in
Illinois social services, such as home health care. Illinois
legislators are facing a May 31 deadline to craft a deal to plug
the state's chronic budget deficit.