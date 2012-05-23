UPDATE 2-CME annual meeting disrupted by chanting activists

* CME security eject rowdy shareholder activists
* Demonstrators tell CME to return money to state government
* CME defends tax relief from Illinois legislature
By Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 23 CME Group ejected about
50 activist shareholders from a raucous annual meeting on
Wednesday after they shouted for the exchange operator to pay
its "fair share" of taxes.
"Pay your fair share! Pay your fair share!" demonstrators
chanted as they were escorted out of the meeting room by CME
security guards.
Several Chicago police took the group outside, where they
were joined by several hundred who had convened at CME's
headquarters. Their chants could be heard as CME Executive
Chairman and President Terrence Duffy resumed the meeting.
"There is a perception that we got a tax break," Duffy said
at the outset of the meeting. "This is not true."
He said the company had been taxed unfairly as if all its
business was conducted in Illinois, when much of it is conducted
electronically from elsewhere.
CME shareholders, many of whom are traders on CME's
exchanges, are traditionally vocal at their annual meetings, and
that tradition continued in an orderly fashion after the
activists had left.
Several asked pointed questions about brokerage firm MF
Global, whose failure on Oct. 31 rocked the futures
industry and hurt volume at CME. Duffy repeatedly defended CME
staff's actions, saying they did everything they could to keep
customers' money safe.
Former MF Global clients are still missing an estimated $1.6
billion that was missing from accounts when the brokerage
collapsed.
Shareholders complained about a drop in CME's share price
and one blamed a recent decline on CME's failed bid for the
London Metal Exchange. CME pulled out of the bidding earlier
this week.
CME's stock has gained nearly 3 percent so far this year,
but is still down about 9 percent since MF Global filed for
bankruptcy.
Duffy declined to comment on the LME, but blamed the share
price decline on what he said was a misperception that a new
designation of CME as a "systemically important" institution
would force the company to come up with new capital to guard
against failures of its top customers.
A U.S. risk council on Tuesday put CME on its list of
systemically important financial institutions, and Duffy said
the move was expected and CME was prepared.
TAX PROTEST
The demonstrators who disrupted the meeting were protesting
a move last year by the Illinois legislature to cut about $85
million from CME's annual tax bill by 2014 after the massive
exchange operator threatened to move out of state.
The Rev. Jason Coulter of Ravenswood United Church of Christ
in Chicago told CME executives to return the money "to people
who so desperately need it" in Illinois. Illinois legislators
are facing a May 31 deadline to craft a deal to plug the state's
chronic budget deficit.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chicago police arrested 15 people
protesting the tax breaks outside CME's Chicago Board of Trade
building.
Inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement, demonstrators
have been targeting corporate shareholder meetings this spring
to keep a spotlight on concerns about economic disparity in the
United States.
More than 500 demonstrators engulfed Wells Fargo & Co's
meeting site in April to express anger over home
foreclosures, resulting in 24 arrests.