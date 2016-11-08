CME Group bans two traders for prearranging transactions

CHICAGO Nov 8 CME Group Inc said on
Tuesday it permanently barred from its markets two traders who
prearranged trades to transfer equity between accounts two years
ago.
The owner of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange banned Jun Jin
for prearranging transactions in CME FX option instruments from
May 2014 to July 2014, according to a disciplinary notice. Jin
was also fined $50,000.
Diego Di Stefano was banned for prearranging trades in
E-mini S&P futures from September 2014 to November 2014 and
fined $75,000, another notice said.
Contact information for the traders could not immediately be
found.
A CME panel found each guilty after they failed to answer
the charges against them, according to the notices, which did
not say whether the cases were related.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)