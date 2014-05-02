CORRECTED-CME has delay in matching some Treasuries futures

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects to say was a trade delay, not a trading halt)
May 2 The CME Group had a 10-second pause in some Treasuries futures contracts on Friday, immediately after the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report for April was released.
Trading in 5-year Treasury futures paused for 10 seconds, Reuters data shows, disrupting one of the world's biggest marketplaces where investors bet on and hedge against bond-market swings.
A CME spokesperson said a backup process was triggered that created a delay in matching Treasury and Fed Fund futures. The exchange is looking into the cause of the backup.
Reuters data shows trading stopped at 8:30:04 a.m., immediately after the data was released, and resumed at 8:30:15 a.m. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.