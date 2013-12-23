CME says to adjust bond futures trades after overnight trading spike

NEW YORK Dec 23 The CME Group said on Monday that it will adjust the clearing levels of some bond futures trades after the contracts saw unusual price spikes in overnight trading.

After a lengthy lull, a burst of activity in the March 2014 U.S. 30-year Treasury future hit just after 2:30 a.m. EST.

The contract was trading around 130-6/32 and started ticking higher shortly after the trades started crossing. By 2:37 a.m., the contract had climbed 9/32 in price to 130-15/32, and by the end of that minute it began rapidly rising in price.

In the space of 13 seconds starting at 2:37:51 a.m., the contract shot nearly 5 full points in price to reach a high of 135-23/32 by 2:38:04 a.m. It retraced most of that gain over the next 56 seconds, falling 4-13/32 in that time, back to 131-10/32. By 2:58 a.m., the price had fallen back to 130-10/32.

The CME said on Monday that it will adjust the clearing levels for trades over 131-12/32 to that level.

The futures move caused a corresponding 10-basis point plunge in thirty-year bond yields to as low as 3.74 percent. The yields quickly rose back and last traded at 3.83 percent.