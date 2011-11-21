UPDATE 1-CME launches new NYMEX Brent contracts

* Feb. 2012 will be first contract available

* Follows ICE move to launch new Brent contract (Adds detail, quote in paragraph 5)

By Emma Farge

LONDON, Nov 21 - Derivatives exchange CME Group Inc will launch new Brent crude oil futures and options contracts on Dec. 12, it said on Monday, following a similar move by the rival Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The first listed month of CME's new futures will be February 2012, the exchange said.

Like the ICE contract planned for Dec. 5, the contract will reflect changes in the way the underlying physical crude oil market in the North Sea is assessed.

The new futures contract is based on 25 days instead of the usual 21 days, following a decision by price assessment agency Platts to change its methodology. CME already has a financially settled Brent contract based on the ICE Brent contract, which reflects a 15-day window, the exchange said.

"People have asked for something that will enable them to manage the Platts changes and something that better reflects the cash market with a transparent settlement," Justin Bozzino, director of energy products for the CME, told Reuters by telephone.

Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill, sets a price for Dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's oil cargoes and forms part of the underlying market for Brent futures.

Dwindling supplies of North Sea oil is one of the factors that prompted the move to a broader assessment period since it will increase the number of cargoes included in the dated Brent assessment.

Bozzino said that monthly Brent futures contracts would be offered through to the end of 2017. He could not confirm the number of members expected to use the contract, adding that the CME is now in consultation with its clients.

The new options will include an average price option and an underlying calendar swap, the exchange said. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)