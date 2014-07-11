版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-CME reports on London silver price market

July 11 CME Group Inc : * Released the following statement regarding the London bullion market

association's London silver price market consultation * Appointed by otc silver market participant,london bullion markets association

to provide electronic solution for London otc silver spot price * Says "look forward to continuing to engage with key metals industry

stakeholders to deliver our new solution on August 15th" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐