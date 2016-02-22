Broadcaster CME raises Q4 core profit, refinances debt

PRAGUE Feb 21 Core profits at broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) rose 2 percent in the fourth quarter, resulting in earnings for the full year coming in on target, the company reported on Monday.

CME also said it had entered into a new term loan worth 469 million euros ($520 million), guaranteed by top shareholder Time Warner, to refinance its 2017 PIK loan notes and term loan.

The broadcaster also extended the maturity date of an existing term loan worth 251 million euros by one year, postponing the nearest debt maturity to November 2018.

Boosted by stronger television advertising markets, operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) increased to $56.2 million, in line with the average estimate of $56.4 million in a Reuters poll.

The result was enough to put full-year OIBDA at $122.8 million, which was close to the ceiling of the company's guidance for a 45-55 percent rise in 2015 at constant exchange rates.

CME said the TV advertising markets in the six central and eastern European countries it operates in expanded by 6 percent last year.

In the fourth quarter,revenue was down 9.5 percent at $195.6 million, while at constant exchange rates it increased 3 percent.

CME, which posted its second straight annual core profit after a loss in 2013, has in recent years undergone a programme of restructuring, cost cuts and divestments, backed by cash injections and financing deals from top shareholder Time Warner. ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)