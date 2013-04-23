CME Group puts Kansas City grain exchange building up for sale

April 23 CME Group Inc has put the
building that houses its grain exchange in Kansas City,
Missouri, up for sale, as its storied trading floor prepares for
closure at the end of June.
No sales price was listed for the 166,000-square-foot
building, which also includes an indoor parking garage,
according to a statement from Holly Duran Real Estate Partners,
one of the firms handling the sale.
"That's the market norm; we leave the valuation up to the
bidder," said Rod Jones, a Colliers International senior vice
president in Kansas City and co-broker on the sale.
CME, which took over most of the Kansas City Board of Trade
building when it purchased the grain exchange for $126 million
last year, will shut down face-to-face trading of Kansas City's
wheat contracts after June 28 and move trading to Chicago.
Electronic traders will have access to the Kansas City trading
floor through the end of September.
The sale reflects the shift to electronic trading that has
swept commodities exchanges, making it less attractive for
exchange operators to own real estate for traditional
open-outcry pits.
CME, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, last year
sold most of its historic Chicago Board of Trade building to a
consortium of real estate companies for $151.5 million and
leased back the space that it uses, including trading pits for
grains and livestock.
CME is also considering selling the building that houses its
energy trading floor in New York and leasing back space for open
outcry trading there as well.
Kansas City's main trading pit, for hard red winter wheat
futures, can comfortably fit several dozen traders. In recent
years it has been largely empty as many traders prefer to
conduct business from computer screens set up on desks around
the trading floor.