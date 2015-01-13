版本:
CME to cut live cattle futures carcass delivery freight rate

CHICAGO Jan 13 CME Group Inc will reduce the standard freight rate for the live cattle futures contract effective Feb. 2, the exchange said in a letter to its customers on Tuesday.

The new freight rate will be $4.10 per mile per contract, a decrease of 30 cents from the 2014 rate of $4.40 per mile per contract as determined by the exchange annually.

A standard freight rate is used in carcass graded deliveries of live cattle to compensate the seller when the buyer requests delivery at a packing plant that is further from the feedyard than the delivery point stockyards. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
