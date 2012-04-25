CME tightens leash, trims pay for new CEO

* New CEO gets $1 mln annual base pay, but no minimum bonus
* CEO gets two-year contract, shorter than predecessor's
By Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 25 CME Group Inc is
giving its new chief executive a slimmer pay package and putting
him on a tighter leash than his predecessor, contracts filed
late on Tuesday show.
The giant futures exchange operator is also shifting more
power to Executive Chairman Terry Duffy, who will earn a higher
base salary than incoming CEO Phupinder Gill, CME's current
president.
Gill will report to Duffy, while current CEO Craig Donohue
reports to the full board of directors, according to contract
terms.
Known as a shrewd, behind-the-scenes operator who peppers
his speech liberally with curse words and tart wit, Gill will
earn a million-dollar yearly salary when he takes the CEO reins
next year, up from his $800,000 president's salary and equal to
Donohue's current base pay.
But Gill's contract omits minimum and target levels for cash
and stock bonuses, making it potentially much less lucrative
than Donohue's contract.
Last year, Donohue, a lawyer, received more than $3 million
in stock and option awards, and $1.6 million in a cash bonus, in
line with the targets outlined in his contract.
The reason for the difference in the CEO contract terms was
not immediately clear, and a CME spokeswoman declined to comment
CME has been under pressure to cut costs as trading volumes
have slumped following the collapse last fall of commodity
brokerage MF Global, a major player on CME's three futures
exchanges.
CME, which reports its earnings on Thursday, will save money
on executive salaries next year by adding the role of president
to Duffy's current duties rather than keeping it as standalone
position, as it is currently.
Duffy will get a raise on his base pay, to $1.25 million
from $1 million.
MORAL TURPITUDE
Under his new contract, Gill will be on a tighter leash than
Donohue was. His term will be up after just two years, less than
each of Donohue's three consecutive three-year contracts.
And his contract gives the board a broader array of reasons
for which it could fire him, including crimes of "moral
turpitude," a phrase that is included in Duffy's contract but
not in Donohue's.
Donohue's contract says he may be terminated if he makes a
"bad faith" refusal to perform his duties; Gill's only refers to
a refusal to do his duties.