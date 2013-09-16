Broadcaster CME's new co-CEOs to get $800,000 annual pay plus bonus

PRAGUE, Sept 16 Central European Media
Enterprises (CME), which is battling a downturn in TV
advertising markets, said it will pay its two new co-chief
executives base annual salary of $800,000 each, totalling a bit
less than that of the man they replace.
On Sunday, CME named Christoph Mainusch, who most recently
worked as a consultant for Turner Broadcasting International,
and Michael Del Nin, senior vice president of international and
corporate strategy at Time Warner since 2008, as
co-bosses.
Both executives can earn a bonus of $200,000 for 2013 and up
to 100 percent of their annual salary after that, the central
European broadcaster, 49.9 percent owned by Time
Warner, said in a filing on Monday.
They are also entitled to a grant in 2013 and 2014 of
restricted stock, which is not fully transferable until certain
conditions have been met.
Del Nin and Mainusch replace Adrian Sarbu, who resigned in
August.
Sarbu had signed a new contract with CME in April that gave
him a $1.8 million annual salary plus bonuses.
CME, founded by billionaire Ronald Lauder, has struggled
with falling television ad income in its six central and eastern
European markets since the 2008 global financial crisis and is
also coping with a high debt load.
Lauder described the appointments as a "dynamic combination
of Michael overseeing corporate matters, allowing Christoph to
focus primarily on operations."
The company in July halved its guidance for 2013 core profit
to $50 million-$70 million after first-half results.