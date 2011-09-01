CME to launch two new thermal coal swap futures contracts

BRIEF-MySize signs PNO consultants with plans to expand offices to Poland
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 The CME Group said on Thursday it would launch two new over the counter thermal coal swap futures contracts that will start trading on Sept. 12.
The two contracts, China coal swap futures and Coal Newcastle FOB, will each have a lot size of 1,000 tonnes. Both will be financially settled, CME said in statement.Editing by Clarence Fernandez (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Pinnacle Foods Inc announces new segment reporting structure
(Adds data, analyst quote, table) Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexica