CME to launch two new thermal coal swap futures contracts

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut net long dollar bets for 5th week -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds data, analyst quote, table) Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexica