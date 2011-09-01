版本:
CME to launch two new thermal coal swap futures contracts

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 The CME Group said on Thursday it would launch two new over the counter thermal coal swap futures contracts that will start trading on Sept. 12.

The two contracts, China coal swap futures and Coal Newcastle FOB, will each have a lot size of 1,000 tonnes. Both will be financially settled, CME said in statement.Editing by Clarence Fernandez (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

