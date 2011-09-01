CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CME to launch two new thermal coal swap futures contracts

(Corrects to 16 the number of coal swaps contracts in last
paragraph)
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 The CME Group will
launch two new over the counter thermal coal swap futures
contracts, it said on Thursday, in a move seen aimed at tapping
a market keen to hedge price volatility, with key buyer China
likely to adopt a more flexible pricing mechanism.
The two contracts, China coal swap futures and Coal
Newcastle FOB, will have a lot size of 1,000 tonnes each and
will start trading on Sept. 12. Both will be financially
settled, CME said in statement.
China, the world's second biggest importer of both thermal
and coking coal after Japan, bought 81.6 million tonnes of
thermal, or power-station coal, in 2010, accounting for 11.4
percent of the global market.
China imported 44 million tonnes of metallurgical, or
steelmaking coal, or 17.7 percent of the world market, last
year.
Market participants believe China will move towards index
pricing and the new swap contract could be used as a tool to
hedge price volatility, a coal broker based in Hong Kong said.
"Index pricing is a natural progression - obviously there is
a lot of resistance to it, as there was in iron ore. Right now,
the coal buyers can never see them buying on an index but it is
the way forward.
"More and more Indonesians are proposing moving towards
floating prices. The Chinese may get there - it isn't going to
be easy. Index pricing started in Europe five years ago. Two
years ago no Indians would buy South African coal on the index
but now 90 percent are doing so," the broker said.
Contract pricing of iron ore, a key raw material in making
steel, moved to a quarterly system last year after global miners
abandoned a 40-year custom of negotiating annual contracts with
steel mills.
The contract rates are based on average index prices which
are provided by industry players including Platts, Metal
Bulletin and the Steel Index.
Australia's thermal coal prices, a benchmark for Asia, have
fluctuated since the March 11 earthquake in Japan as Japanese
demand eased.
Thermal coal on the globalCOAL Newcastle index stood at just
over $120 per tonne last week, much lower than the $140 a tonne
seen in January, when prices were pushed up by flooding in
Australia's eastern Queensland state.
Prices of hard coking coal are around $300 a tonne from
about $200 a tonne a year ago, because of logistical bottlenecks
and tighter supply due to the flooding that hit top producer
Australia earlier this year.
The new contracts would bring to 16 the coal swap contracts
cleared by CME. On Monday, Credit Suisse said it had
completed the first ever coking coal swap transaction via a new
contract, settled against the Platts Australian coking coal
index, cleared by CME.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by David
Stanway in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)