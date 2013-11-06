RPT-CFTC anti-speculation plan may not be so tough, data shows

* CME uses far tighter limits than planned CFTC caps, data
By Tom Polansek and Douwe Miedema
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, Nov 5 A new plan to curb
commodity speculation could prove to be far less rigorous than
feared by markets, data provided by the world's largest futures
exchange the CME Group Inc showed.
Under a proposal by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, the maximum position traders would be allowed to
hold in derivatives could dramatically rise rather than tighten
sharply, the numbers showed.
In the case of soybean oil contracts, the position limit for
traders would be 10 times higher than under the present rules
used by the CME, according to the numbers the CME provided to
the regulatory agency. A copy of the document was viewed by
Reuters.
The CFTC plans to set a maximum of 25 percent of the
deliverable supply of the underlying commodity. By comparison,
the CME currently uses a 2.59 percent limit in one contract the
CFTC plans to cover, that of soybean oil.
In other contracts the CME also sets caps below the 25
percent, and often far below it.
"I don't know how you close the gap between 2.6 percent and
25 percent. I mean I just don't understand it," said a source
close to the futures exchange.
The CFTC on Tuesday reintroduced its plan for position
limits after a judge knocked down a version of the rule in a
ruling last year.
The proposal will put CFTC-imposed caps on positions in four
energy contracts, five metal contracts and 10 agricultural
contracts for the first time.
At the moment, the CME imposes and certifies the limits
itself, and it might still have some role to play once the new
rules are in place, the source said. Only in nine agricultural
contracts does the CFTC already impose limits.
Though the CME's caps are much tighter than those the CFTC
plans to use, the exchange's limits work slightly differently
than those of the CFTC, and set hard caps in the last three days
of trading before a contract expires.
Outside of that period, they are called accountability
levels, which are voluntary limits that help alert the exchange
in case traders are amassing large positions.
The CME, which has been lobbying against the rules for
position limits, said in a statement that it did not believe the
proposed rules were needed, and that exchanges should run the
limits rather than regulators.
The rules have been one of the most hotly debated aspects of
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and were fought by banks, who feared
high costs, though users of raw materials such as airline
companies and farmers are often in favor.
The CME's findings are relevant because the CFTC will use
the exchange's estimates as the basis for setting its own
position limits, the rules for which still need to be finalized
by the commission's members.
A spokesman for the CFTC said that the agency would need
more time to react to the CME's detailed findings.
The CME's position limits on gasoline futures at 3.45
percent and for gold futures at 2.75 percent also stand far
below the CFTC's planned 25 percent cap.
The CME is also opposed to so-called conditional limits
which put a 125 percent cap on cash-settled contracts for
traders without a single physically settled contract.
"We are especially concerned about this 5 times higher limit
for cash-settled contracts given the updated deliverable supply
information that we recently provided to the CFTC," the CME said
in a press release.