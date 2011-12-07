UPDATE 2-CME planning Gulf Coast crude oil futures

* New contract would reflect new oil flows
* Would be based at a new terminal in Houston
* Follows announcement that Seaway Pipeline being reversed
Dec 7 CME Group Inc , whose flagship WTI
oil contract has lost ground in the marketplace, announced
plans Wednesday for a new Gulf Coast futures contract as new
U.S. and Canadian oil supplies make the region a bigger market
center.
In a plan that could reshape the U.S. oil derivatives
market, CME said that it would work with oil market
participants to develop a futures contract around a new Seaway
Pipeline terminal that Enterprise Products is building
at Houston.
Enterprise and Enbridge Inc on Nov. 16 announced
plans to reverse the Seaway Pipeline, which currently flows
from the Gulf Coast to the WTI delivery point at Cushing,
Oklahoma, starting April 1.
The reversed line will end at the new ECHO terminal, which
also will have links to new flows of crude from the booming
Eagle Ford region of Texas. ECHO would serve refineries in
Houston initially and Beaumont-Port Arthur eventually.
The CME's existing West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract
has come under renewed criticism this year as a growing glut of
Midwest crude oil piled up in oil tanks at Cushing, the
landlocked storage hub that critics say has at times caused
the U.S. contract to disconnect from global oil prices.
"We believe this new project will make the NYMEX Light
Sweet Crude Oil (WTI) benchmark more accessible to global
markets," said Bryan Durkin, chief operating officer and
managing director, products & services at CME Group.
An oil contract based on coastal supplies could in theory
alleviate some of the logistical constraints that have dogged
WTI, although past efforts to create a contract have failed.
Many in marketplace were hopeful but cautious. Others were
pessimistic given the history of new contracts that have been
offered to the marketplace and not succeeded.
"Like all of the other 'new contracts' this one will take a
lot of time to get into play. At the end of the day, the crude
will still come from Cushing and that's where the bulk of
storage for crude remains," said Carl Larry, president of
NY-based Oil Outlooks LLC
"I think it's a good idea. I think it's long overdue. I
hope this time it makes it. I think that with Seaway reversal,
it has an increased probability of making it," said Kyle
Cooper, managing director of IAF advisors in Houston.
Futures trader Tony Annunziato of Houston-based AAA Capital
strongly doubted the feasibility of the new contract.
"There will be no liquidity. They have a St. James-based
LLS contract that I trade. There's just nothing there,"
Annunziato
said.
But Annunziato said the new contract might be a hedging
tool for physical oil traders. "A lot of this stuff is for the
physical guys," he said.
Mark Routt, a senior consultant at KBC Advanced
Technologies, was cautiously hopeful.
"I'm guardedly optimistic. It signals a willingness to
adjust to changing Gulf Coast market needs and realities.
Realistically, though, proposals for new futures market
contracts have come and gone without catching on.
"There are other grades on the Gulf Coast, already
physically traded, that could be better candidates," Routt
said.
The ECHO contract could be based on similar quality
specifications as the existing light, sweet crude futures, CME
said, although other contracts could also be added.
The ECHO terminal would offer access to major refineries
along the Houston Ship Channel that process more than 2 million
barrels per day. Plans call for a link to Beaumont-Port Arthur
by 2013 or 2014.