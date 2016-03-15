CME Group sells data center outside Chicago, to lease back space

CHICAGO, March 15 CME Group Inc has agreed to sell the Chicago-area data center that houses its electronic trading platform as part of a drive to cut costs.

CyrusOne, a Texas-based company that owns more than 30 data centers worldwide, will purchase the building in Aurora, Ill., for $130 million, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Chicago-based CME will sign a 15-year lease for space in the 428,000 square foot building. The company's electronic trading platform, known as CME Globex, will continue to be operated from the center, according to the statement.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other markets, also will continue to allow trading firms to place their computers at the data center alongside those of exchanges. The practice, known as co-location, allows faster access to the company's futures exchanges and is a key requirement for high-frequency traders.

CME will have the ability to expand co-location services within the leased space, according to the statement. CME and CyrusOne also have an agreement outlining ways to improve service at the data center, it said.

CME has reduced its portfolio of real estate as the shift to electronic trading made it less attractive for exchange operators to own physical buildings to house traditional open-outcry pits.

In 2014, CME sold the building that housed the Kansas City Board of Trade to a real estate company. The year before, the company sold the home of its New York Mercantile Exchange for $200 million and agreed to lease back the trading floor and some office space.

CME sold most of the historic Chicago Board of Trade building in 2012 to a consortium of real-estate companies for $151.5 million and leased back space. Last year, the company closed most of its futures pits and consolidated the remaining options pits in Chicago into a smaller space. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr)