CME vows no big deals, but door open on small ones

| CHICAGO, March 7
CHICAGO, March 7 A CME Group Inc
executive repeated a long-standing promise that the giant
exchange operator will not make any more large acquisitions but
defined 'large' so as to rule in a smaller deal like the London
Metals Exchange.
CME's multibillion-dollar acquisitions of the Chicago Board
of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange were large, chief
financial officer Jamie Parisi said on Wednesday at the Citi
2012 Financial Services Conference.
But its acquisition of the Dow Jones indexes for $700
million was "small," he said.
Last month, the LME board examined non-binding bids for the
exchange, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals,
which analysts and industry sources have valued at 500 million
to 1.5 billion pounds ($800 million-$2.4 billion).
CME was among the bidders, sources have said, along with
IntercontinentalExchange Inc , Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, and NYSE Euronext.
Parisi declined to comment on CME's potential LME bid and
said the company weighs any potential acquisition in terms of
the cost savings and new revenue that would result.
Separately, Parisi also said the impact that the collapse of
brokerage MF Global had on CME trading volumes had
largely dissipated.
"I think that a large portion of that volume has come back,"
he said.
Trading volume at CME, which is down about 10 percent from a
year earlier, is like a "tight spring" that needs a catalyst
like a better economy and the prospect of an increase in
interest rates to get it going, he said.