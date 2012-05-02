版本:
CME says targets net debt reduction below 5x OIBDA

PRAGUE May 2 Television broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) aims to cut its net debt burden to below five times operating income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), the company said on Wednesday.

CME has announced a series of transactions involving subscription of new shares by its largest shareholder, Time Warner, and a loan from Time Warner to repurchase debt.

The company said it intended to conduct public and private equity offerings.

