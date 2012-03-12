CME Group CEO says exit not linked to MF Global

CHICAGO, March 12 CME Group's departing CEO Craig Donohue said on Monday that his exit was not linked to the collapse of brokerage MF Global, which has rattled confidence in the futures industry and dealt a blow to the exchange operator's trading volume.

"MF Global doesn't factor in at all to my thinking," Donohue said on a conference call explaining his plan to step down at the end of the year.

"I've been working my way toward this for quite some time."

CME announced Donohue will leave his post when his current contract expires at the end of the year and be replaced by CME President Phupinder Gill.