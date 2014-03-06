CME Europe Chief Executive Officer Robert Ray dies at age 60

CHICAGO, March 6 Robert Ray, chief executive
officer of CME Group Inc's planned European exchange,
has died at age 60, the futures market-operator said on
Thursday.
No details on the cause of death were immediately available.
Ray, a managing director and CEO of CME Europe, had been
working to launch CME's London-based exchange, its first
exchange abroad. The launch, initially planned for September,
has been delayed by regulatory issues.
Ray previously was responsible for CME's business and sales
strategy in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Latin
America, according to a biography on the company's website. He
began working for the Chicago Board of Trade in 2002 and served
as vice president for equity business development. CME acquired
the CBOT in 2007.
Ray formerly had worked for Robertson Stephens Inc and Dean
Witter Reynolds Inc, according to the company biography.