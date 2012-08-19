CME Group looks to open European exchange-WSJ

NEW YORK Aug 19 CME Group Inc, the
biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, is looking to create a
European derivatives exchange in Britain, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the
matter.
According to the Journal, the CME Group plans to submit a
license application to Britain's Financial Services Authority
within days.
The Chicago-based exchanges group currently runs the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and the New
York Mercantile Exchange.
The CME Group could not be immediately reached for a
comment.