CME Group looks to open European exchange-WSJ

NEW YORK Aug 19 CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, is looking to create a European derivatives exchange in Britain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

According to the Journal, the CME Group plans to submit a license application to Britain's Financial Services Authority within days.

The Chicago-based exchanges group currently runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The CME Group could not be immediately reached for a comment.

