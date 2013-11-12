CME Group hikes transaction fees for 2014

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 12 CME Group Inc, the
largest U.S. futures exchange operator, on Tuesday said it would
increase transaction fees for nearly all its major products next
year after making investments in resources and technology.
Starting on Jan. 1, CME will raise fees for trading in
Treasuries, energy, metals, currencies, and stock-index futures.
The biggest increases await traders who do not own
memberships at CME's exchanges, which include the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade, Nymex and Comex.
Even exchange members, whose "seats" and equity stakes in CME
give them fee discounts, will have to pay more in some cases as
the exchange operator executes its first substantial fee changes
since 2009.
"We routinely adjust fees and since our last fee increase,
we've made numerous investments in resources and technology
enhancements to address the growing infrastructure needs for our
customers," CME spokesman Michael Shore said.
CME is expected to keep benefiting from rising trading
volumes. In October, CME's total volume averaged 11.1 million
contracts per day, up 12 percent from a year earlier. Interest
rate volume averaged 4.9 million contracts per day, up 20
percent.
Market speculation over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
exit its bond-buying stimulus program has boosted volume in
interest rate futures. CME also has seen signs that volume has
benefited from a migration of business into interest-rate
futures from the over-the-counter market, Chief Executive
Phupinder Gill said on a conference call last week.
For non-members, the exchange fee rate for U.S. Treasury
futures traded electronically and Treasury options traded in
open outcry pits will increase to 54 cents from 50 cents.
Members will pay 6 cents to trade Treasury futures and options
starting next year, up a penny.
CME will increase the clearing fee for equity standard
futures by 5 cents for non-members and by 2.5 cents for members.
Non-members also face a 1 cent increase in the clearing fee for
equity standard options.
At Nymex, the day rate for members trading core energy
futures, including light sweet crude oil and Henry Hub natural
gas, will increase 10 cents to 55 cents.
At Comex, the member day rate on core metals products,
including gold, silver and copper futures and options, will jump
to 55 cents from 45 cents in open-outcry and electronic markets.
In CBOT grain markets, the exchange fee rate for non-members
to trade futures and options will increase by 5 cents to 65
cents per contract in open-outcry pits and by 14 cents to $1.89
in electronic markets.