CME Group fines Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for hog trades

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO May 2 The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, which manages investments for Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, violated speculative position limits in CME Group Inc's lean hog futures market, the exchange-operator said on Friday.
Chicago-based CME fined the board $15,000 and ordered it give up nearly $18,000 in profits for exceeding position limits on two dates in March 2013, according to a disciplinary notice. The pension plan had assets worth almost $141 billion as of Dec. 31.
A board representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.