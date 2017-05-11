版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 05:10 BJT

CME lifts force majeure conditions at majority of corn, soybean shipping stations

May 11 The CME Group Inc on Thursday said it lifted the majority of force majeure conditions invoked at corn and soybean shipping stations on the Illinois River earlier this month.

Force majeure conditions continue to exist at some exchange-approved corn and soybean shipping stations, which may prevent these facilities from loading, the CME said. Corn and soybean futures are traded on the CME's Chicago Board of Trade.

On May 4, the CME declared force majeure due to load-out impossibility at a majority of the exchange-approved regular facilities on the Illinois River due to high water levels and flooding. (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐