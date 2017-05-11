CME lifts force majeure conditions at majority of corn, soybean shipping stations

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
May 11 The CME Group Inc on Thursday said it lifted the majority of force majeure conditions invoked at corn and soybean shipping stations on the Illinois River earlier this month.
Force majeure conditions continue to exist at some exchange-approved corn and soybean shipping stations, which may prevent these facilities from loading, the CME said. Corn and soybean futures are traded on the CME's Chicago Board of Trade.
On May 4, the CME declared force majeure due to load-out impossibility at a majority of the exchange-approved regular facilities on the Illinois River due to high water levels and flooding. (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, June 20 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday tapped a former credit card and prepaid-card executive to lead the U.S. government's $1.4 trillion student loan program, replacing the chief operating officer who resigned last month.
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.