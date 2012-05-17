版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 23:12 BJT

CME says 21-hour grain cycle will start no later than June 4

CHICAGO, May 17 CME Group said on Thursday its
revised plan to expand electronic trading for grain futures and
options to 21 hours a day will take effect no later than June 4.	
    CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, said it was
working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to
implement the new hours as soon as possible. 	
    The CFTC has said it will perform a required 10-business-day
review of the change.	
    CME revised its plan to increase the grain cycle to 21 hours
a day from its original plan of 22 hours a day in response to
criticism from U.S. grain groups, confirming a Reuters report.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐