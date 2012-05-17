RPT-CME says 21-hour grain cycle will start no later than June 4

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO, May 17 CME Group said on Thursday its revised plan to expand electronic trading for grain futures and options to 21 hours a day will take effect no later than June 4. CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, said it was working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to implement the new hours as soon as possible. The CFTC has said it will perform a required 10-business-day review of the change. CME revised its plan to increase the grain cycle to 21 hours a day from its original plan of 22 hours a day in response to criticism from U.S. grain groups, confirming a Reuters report.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.