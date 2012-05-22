UPDATE 1-CME gauges support for longer open-outcry grain cycle

* CME seeks feedback after expanding electronic trading * Floor traders want grain pits to open earlier * Earlier start seen important for crop report days By Tom Polansek and Sam Nelson CHICAGO, May 22 CME Group, bruised by criticism of its quick implementation of nearly non-stop electronic grain trading, has asked customers for feedback about longer hours for open-outcry trading, floor traders said on Tuesday. The massive exchange operator contacted market participants following complaints from floor traders that the longer electronic cycle will steal volume away from traditional open-outcry pits, particularly on days when the U.S. government issues monthly crop reports, traders said. Some members of the grain industry expressed early support for longer open-outcry hours, saying there needed to be better coordination between pit trading and expanded electronic hours which took effect in Monday's trading session. A grain trader said a CME official called him on Monday "soliciting opinions" about a possible earlier start to open outcry trading. CME officials were set to meet with floor traders about the issue on Wednesday, traders said. A CME spokesman declined to comment about open-outcry hours but said the exchange operator regularly talks to customers about how to make its markets better. Some floor traders are pushing CME to start open-outcry trading for grain options and futures at 7:20 a.m. Central, instead of the current 9:30 a.m. Central, so that the pits are open when the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues reports at 7:30 a.m Central. A 7:20 a.m. starting time for grains would match the open-outcry starting time for financial products, which are open for key data releases like the U.S. government's monthly jobs reports. There is also talk among traders about keeping grain pits open until 2 p.m. Central, instead of the current 1:15 p.m. Central, to allow electronic and open-outcry trading to close at the same time. CROP REPORTS IN FOCUS CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, late Sunday expanded its electronic grain cycle to 21 hours per session from 17 hours after rival IntercontinentalExchange launched look-alike, electronically traded grain and soy contracts last week on a 22-hour basis. Under CME's newly expanded electronic trading hours, screen trading is open continuously from 5 p.m. Central on Sunday to 2 p.m. Central Monday and repeats that pattern daily to 2 p.m. Friday. Formerly, electronic and open-outcry trading were closed from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Central, meaning both were shut when USDA issued crop reports. Floor traders "want to be open when the reports come out" if electronic trading is open, the grain trader said. There have been early discussions among traders about whether pit trading should be open at 7:20 a.m. on every trading day or just on days when USDA issues crop reports. It is particularly important for options pits to be open for USDA reports, traders said, because the majority of volume in options is still executed on the floor. The majority of futures volume is executed electronically. An earlier start time for open-outcry trading would be beneficial for the markets "because you would introduce the pit option trade into the early morning trade, which would provide more liquidity," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for brokerage R.J. O'Brien. Some traders were cautious about supporting longer hours too soon because USDA officials have said they are considering whether to change the time that reports are released due to nearly around-the-clock trading at CME and ICE. Traders also said they were worried longer pit hours would increase personnel costs. CME "LEARNING FROM EXPERIENCE" A longer open-outcry cycle would improve coordination between pit and electronic hours that is needed by traders in cash grain markets, said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities, a brokerage in Iowa. Since the shift to 21-hour electronic trading, some merchandisers and grain elevators have based cash grain prices off the end of electronic trading at 2 p.m. and some have based prices off the open-outcry settlement at 1:15 p.m., he said. "Right now it is completely disjointed," Roose said. CME is "learning from experience" by seeking feedback on open-outcry hours after facing an outcry over expanded electronic trading from members of the grain industry who were not consulted about the change, he said. CME ultimately had to adjust its plan for expanded electronic trading to appease industry members.