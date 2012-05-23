UPDATE 1-CME set to extend hours for pit grain trading - traders

* Traders say CME plans to extend pit close to 2 pm
* CME chairman says exchange not opposed to longer hours
* CME grain pits to open early on USDA report days
* CME to file new schedule with CFTC on Thursday - traders
By Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 23 The CME Group will ask federal
regulators on Thursday to approve a plan to increase hours for
its open-outcry grain trading at its Chicago Board of Trade
grain futures, grain traders told Reuters following their
private meeting with CME officials on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, CME's Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy
said at a press conference following the CME's annual meeting
that the CME had no objection to extending pit grain trading if
the traders support it.
Traders at the private meeting said the CME plans to keep
the pits open until 2 p.m. Chicago time (1900 GMT), to match the
new closing time for its electronic markets. Currently, pit
grain trading ends at 1:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
A CME spokesman confirmed the exchange held a meeting to
seek trader feedback but would not comment on CME's plans.
CME also intends to start pit trading in grains at
7:20 a.m. Chicago time (1220 GMT) on the days the U.S.
Department of Agriculture releases key market-sensitive reports,
the traders said. This would include USDA's monthly world
agricultural supply/demand reports and quarterly U.S. grain
stocks reports.
Traders said the CME intends to file a notice on Thursday
with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission about the
expanded pit hours, giving regulators at least 10 business days
to review the plan before USDA releases its next monthly
supply/demand report on June 12.
"They need to file tomorrow to get 10 days ahead of the next
crop report," said one trader who attended the meeting.
USDA releases the monthly and quarterly reports at 7:30 a.m.
CDT (1230 GMT), so the earlier open would give pit traders 10
minutes to review the data before the start of trading.
Until this week, electronic and open-outcry trading were
closed from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Central, meaning both were
shut when USDA issued crop reports.
CME electronic trading for grains expanded this week to a
continuous 21-hour cycle. Screen trading currently is open from
5 p.m. Central on Sunday to 2 p.m. Central Monday and repeats
that pattern daily to 2 p.m. Friday.
"Earlier today we met with market participants from the
floor to talk about the recent changes we made to our trading
hours and get their feedback," CME spokesman Damon Leavell said.
CME extended its electronic grain trading hours one week
after rival IntercontinentalExchange launched five U.S.
grain and oilseed futures contracts that trade electronically on
a 22-hour-a-day schedule.
Traders said CME is considering whether to open pit trading
at 7:20 a.m. on every business day, but the traders said some
trading firms were reluctant to staff their desks for the
additional hours on a regular basis.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday said the
USDA will seek public input before it considers changing the
release times of market-moving reports