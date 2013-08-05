INSIGHT-Chicago pits going quiet, 165 years after shouting began

* Pit trading declines after new price rules take effect
* Open-outcry corn futures volume drops in half
* Generations-old trading lifestyle facing obsolescence
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 5 On a recent morning in the
Chicago Board of Trade's soybean futures pit, the trading action
looked like this: One trader hiked up a leg onto a metal
railing, stretching his hamstring; another passed time bouncing
a green rubber ball; a third yawned.
Activity in Chicago's 165-year-old open-outcry grain markets
has been declining for decades because of computerized trading,
which can be executed much faster. But after the CBOT changed
the way it reports end-of-day prices in June last year, the
share of trading attributed to shout-and-gesture trading fell by
about half.
Grain traders, merchants and analysts see an unprecedented
threat to the viability of one of the world's last bastions of
shout-and-gesture trading. But floor traders, some from families
that have traded in Chicago's octagonal pits for generations,
won't let open outcry die in the city without a fight.
A group of determined floor traders is suing CME Group Inc
, which owns the Board of Trade, and its top executives
to reverse the new rules they claim are killing the trading
pits. The new rules allow electronic prices to be blended with
those in the pits for determining settlement prices, a break
with prior practice of relying solely on open outcry to set the
key pricing benchmark.
The next hearing in the case, which has run into repeated
delays, is set for the end of the month.
Heather Koch, a soy broker and plaintiff in the lawsuit,
believes the change will put her out of business. The new
procedures have reduced demand for pit trades throughout the day
and cut her open-outcry futures business in half, she said.
"If you don't need someone at the end of the day, then you
don't need them at 10 in the morning," Koch said.
'LIKE A WAX MUSEUM'
Chicago's grain pits are just the latest to battle
obsolescence. CME's biggest rival, IntercontinentalExchange
, last year silenced 142 years of open-outcry trading in
New York when it closed the trading rings for sugar, cocoa and
other soft commodities. They were the last of ICE's markets to
go all-electronic.
More than a decade earlier, the London International
Financial Futures Exchange became the first major futures house
to abandon open outcry when it switched abruptly to
all-electronic trading.
CME's Comex and Nymex markets are still hanging on to pit
trading for oil and precious metals in New York.
A CME spokesman said the company is "very supportive" of the
grain pits and counts pit-based trading services as a profitable
part of its business. The exchange operator is contesting the
traders' lawsuit.
Market data show the flow of business to electronic markets
has accelerated since CME last June began factoring in
electronic trades to the closing prices it reports for corn and
soybeans.
Open-outcry volume in corn futures, the biggest of the Board
of Trade's cornerstone agricultural contracts, sank to an
average of 3.3 percent of total volume, or 181,599 contracts per
month, in the year after the change, according to CME data. It
had been 6.8 percent in the year prior to the change.
Patrick Hillegass, a 31-year veteran of the floor, said he
no longer relishes taking visitors on tours of Chicago's pits.
In the past, guests would hear the deafening roar of raw
commerce and see the organized brawl as husky traders in
bright-colored jackets competed for prime spaces. In the pits, a
few inches of advantage could mean millions in profits.
Today, there's little action to show them.
"I feel like I'm taking them through a wax museum,"
Hillegass said recently from a seat in a row of nearly empty
trading desks on the trading floor, his electronic tablet on the
desktop in front of him. A gaggle of traders idled in the
trading arena a few steps away.
AN ACCELERATING DECLINE
Open outcry dominated futures trading for decades after the
CBOT created the world's first futures exchange in 1848.
Chicago's pit-style trading eventually developed its own
non-verbal argot: a palm facing toward the body indicates a
buyer, and a palm away from the body represents a seller. From
banks of phones on the edge of the pits, traders used intricate
hand gestures to signal the volume and price of contracts to
floor brokers.
That began to change in the 1980s after electronic markets
made their first, unsteady appearance. Though computerized
trading faced stiff resistance from floor traders at each step,
it inexorably became the dominant forum for transactions.
Donald Ludwig, manager for Elkhart Grain Co, said he
wouldn't even notice if open-outcry trading disappeared today.
Three years ago, he began executing all his grain hedges
electronically, and flashing bids and offers on his computer
screen now remind him of the vitality that he once felt on the
trading floor.
"You see all those changes flashing. It's almost like that
roar from the pit," Ludwig said.
WHITHER OPTIONS?
Even open-outcry options pits are losing share. In options,
floor traders long held the upper hand because of their ability
to handle orders too complex for electronic markets. Now,
technology is up to the task and users say they are becoming
more comfortable trading electronically.
Open-outcry trading comprised 59 percent of corn options
volume through June, for a total of 7,008,644 options contracts,
according to CME data. Last year, pit trading made up 68 percent
of total volume through June.
Electronic markets can give traders an edge over the pit,
particularly for relatively straightforward options
transactions, said Carter Glass, who trades options both
electronically and in the pits for a proprietary firm.
Mike Hall, a grain broker in central Illinois, said he has
grown more comfortable trading options electronically. His use
of electronic markets has increased as he has watched the growth
of liquidity, a key measurement of depth in the market.
"I can make the click and get it done," he said.
FIGHT TO SURVIVE
At R.J. O'Brien, the largest independent U.S. futures
brokerage, a handful of customers specifically request open
outcry execution in an effort to support the pits, said Jimmy
Connor, senior vice president for the firm.
They switch to electronic markets when they feel their
orders are not getting efficient execution, he said.
"Everything is about the market's confidence in execution,"
Connor said. "The confidence, it goes to where the volume goes."
Floor traders said the lawsuit against the exchange puts
them in an awkward position. They would like to see open outcry
survive but know the markets most efficiently discover commodity
prices by incorporating electronic activity.
Hillegass, for one, said he will continue trading on his
electronic tablet when business is too slow in the pits.
"You can't really survive in this business on hope," he
said.