UPDATE 1-CME's Duffy: longer grain-trading hours are here to stay

By Tom Polansek and Ann Saphir

CHICAGO Oct 29 CME Group Inc will not reduce nearly non-stop electronic grain-trading hours it implemented in May to fend off a challenge from rival IntercontinentalExchange, a top executive told Reuters.

Grain traders have circulated a petition asking CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, to reduce its 21-hour trading day because they say the longer cycle has spread out volume, cutting liquidity and increasing volatility.

"Just because the IntercontinentalExchange has not garnered a lot of market share... there is a competitive issue for us," CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said on Monday. "We need to remain competitive and we will keep our markets open as long as others are open at that time."

Until May, CBOT grains traded for 17 hours a day, with a 2-1/4 hour pause in electronic trading from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CDT, the start of open-outcry dealing, and another gap from 1:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

But arch-rival ICE's surprise launch this spring of look-alike wheat, corn and soy contracts - on a 22-hour basis - forced CME's hand, spurring it to join other major commodity markets that years ago moved to near round-the-clock trade to cater to hedge funds and Asian traders.

On Thursday, Bunge Ltd, one of the world's largest agricultural trading houses, threw its weight behind the effort to reduce hours, saying 21-hour trading was "too much" for traders and merchants to monitor.

Critics note that the threat of ICE poaching business from the CME has so far proven mostly hollow.

"If somebody else lists our products with those hours, we will remain competitive no matter who it is or what product it is," Duffy said.

Duffy said he would be open to an earlier close to open-outcry trading.

Some market participants who advocated for a 2 p.m. close to open-outcry trading are "re-evaluating that,' Duffy said.

After expanding electronic hours in May, CME initially kept the closing time for open-outcry trading at the traditional time of 1:15 p.m.. However, floor traders and grain elevator managers said the closing times for pit and electronic trading should be synchronized to avoid confusion about trading hours and settlement prices, and CME decided both markets would close at 2 p.m.