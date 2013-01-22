UPDATE 2-CME Group seeks feedback on nearly non-stop grain trade

By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Jan 22 The Chicago Board of Trade on
Tuesday launched a survey asking customers whether it should
shorten the nearly non-stop electronic trading cycle for grains
and hinted that executives had grown less concerned about
competition from rival IntercontinentalExchange.
The Board of Trade, which dominates agricultural trading
with U.S. grain and oilseed futures and options contracts, in
May expanded the trading session to 21 hours from 17 hours to
fend off a challenge from upstart ICE.
Customers have already provided "significant feedback" about
the controversial change, the Board of Trade said, without
specifying whether the comments were primarily positive or
negative.
"As we start a new year, we think the timing is right to
review those changes and industry feedback more formally to
ensure we're continually meeting our customers' needs," said Tim
Andriesen, managing director for agricultural commodities and
alternative investments at CME Group, which owns the
Board of Trade.
Some grain traders have circulated a petition calling on the
Board of Trade to reduce the trading day because they say the
longer cycle has spread out volume, cutting liquidity and
increasing volatility. They add that the threat of ICE poaching
business has so far proven mostly hollow.
In October, Bunge Ltd, one of the world's largest
agricultural trading houses, threw its weight behind the effort
to reduce hours, telling Reuters that 21-hour trading was "too
much" for traders and merchants to monitor.
The Board of Trade said on Tuesday that it will maintain the
extended hours as long as it believes it needs to from a
competitive standpoint.
"We do take all customer feedback seriously and have
committed not to make any changes without first reaching out to
our customers and the industry," CME spokesman Chris Grams said.
The stance was a shift from late last year, when CME
Executive Chairman Terry Duffy told Reuters that nearly
round-the-clock electronic trading would not change as long as
ICE was in the picture.
"Just because the IntercontinentalExchange has not garnered
a lot of market share... there is a competitive issue for us,"
Duffy said in an interview in October. "We need to remain
competitive and we will keep our markets open as long as others
are open at that time."
ICE, which launched U.S. grain contracts for the first time
in May, declined to comment on the competition with CME.
POLARIZING ISSUE
The Board of Trade survey, available online at
www.cmegroup.com/agsurvey, asks customers who say they are
dissatisfied with trading hours whether the electronic cycle
should be shortened with a pause in the U.S. morning hours and
an earlier closing time.
Prior to implementing 21-hour trading, CME last spring
proposed an increase to 22-hour trading. It pared back the plan
in the face of opposition from some traders and grain elevator
managers.
CME had not surveyed customers prior to announcing its
initial plan last year.
In the historic open-outcry pits, the details of trading
hours are "such a polarizing issue," said P.J. Quaid, an
independent floor trader.
Longer trading hours increase volatility by reducing
liquidity, he said, adding that "a lot of people down here want
23 hrs and 45 min [of electronic trading] because they want to
live off the volatility."
Quaid, who works in the corn options pit, hopes the Board of
Trade returns to a shorter, more liquid cycle, noting "ICE isn't
really a competitor."