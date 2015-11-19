UPDATE 2-CME plans Japan aluminium contract to rival LME

* Japan is Asia's biggest aluminium importer

* Contract to launch Dec. 7

* CME wants to challenge LME's base metals dominance (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)

BEIJING, Nov 19 Chicago-based CME Group said on Thursday it would launch a Japanese aluminium premium contract next month, the latest move by the world's largest futures market operator to challenge the London Metal Exchange's dominance in base metals trading.

CME said it would list the new 25-tonne contract on its Globex electronic trading platform, with trading starting on Dec. 7. The contracts will be cash-settled against Platts' daily assessment of the premium.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and supply contracts are set between the world's biggest producers like Alcoa and Rio Tinto, and consumers such as UACJ , and major Japanese trade houses each quarter. These talks set the quarterly benchmark for the region.

"If it's useful, we may use it. We will watch how the market develops," said a source at a trade house in Japan.

Adding Japan, with its big automotive sector, completes CME's suite of aluminium contracts - it launched a U.S. premium contract 3-1/2 years ago and a European one in September.

The timing also underscores the growing competition between the two exchanges. The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals now owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, will list its new aluminium premium contract on Monday.

A source at a producer said the CME contract may have a better chance than the LME contract of succeeding if, like the U.S. Midwest contract, it is for cash settlement only, with no option on physical delivery.

"Japanese buyers tend to have preference on brand, meaning they have a list of brands that they don't like," the source said.

The physically deliverable London contract would mean that consumers could be allocated any LME brand of aluminium from warehouses that have opted into its premium program for the South East or East Asian contracts. The LME acts as a market of last resort, and contracts are primarily designed for hedging rather than a source of supply.

"The LME's premium contracts are physically settled, rather than cash-settled, and so provide important price convergence to the underlying physical market," an LME spokeswoman said.

The idea for the new contracts was conceived a few years ago due to a disconnect between surging premiums and the reality of an oversupplied market due to long queues for aluminium in LME-registered warehouses.

Big consumers, such as can makers, asked for a listed premium contract to hedge and protect the financial risk of the soaring cost of freight and insurance and physical delivery of metal.

Premiums have since plunged, raising questions among some traders about whether there is an appetite for such a product.

CME has also introduced a zinc futures contract and will launch one for lead next week. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Mahlich and William Hardy)