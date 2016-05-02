CME Group to publish daily bitcoin settlement price

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
CHICAGO May 2 CME Group Inc plans to begin publishing a daily settlement price for bitcoin and real-time price data as the futures market operator moves into the world of the digital currency.
Starting in the fourth quarter, the new settlement price will be published in U.S. dollars at 4 p.m. London time on each trading day, CME said on Monday. It will be based on trades at bitcoin spot exchanges, including the Coinbase U.S. market.
Real-time prices will be published about once a second and calculated by Crypto Facilities, a London-based trading platform for digital assets, the companies said.
Bitcoin is a web-based "cryptocurrency" used to move money around quickly and anonymously with no need for a central authority. But while some champion it as the digital money of the future, it is often dismissed as a currency that is too volatile to invest in.
Last year, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by the ICE, started the first daily, exchange-calculated bitcoin index.
Also on Monday, the BBC reported that an Australian tech entrepreneur said he had created the digital currency.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.