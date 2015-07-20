CME Group amends live cattle futures settlement rules

CHICAGO, July 20 The CME Group Inc, the
world's largest livestock futures exchange, will adjust carcass
grading specifications for the live cattle futures contract
settlement effective on Aug. 3, the exchange said on Monday.
Amendments will be effective beginning with the August 2015
contract month and beyond.
The adjustment will allow CME's rules to be consistent with
Official United States Standards for Grades of Carcass Beef
issued by the Secretary of Agriculture, the CME said.
Pending review by the Chicago Futures Trading Commission,
the changes include the prime, standard, yield grade 1, yield
grade 2, yield grade 4, yield grade 5, 400-500 lbs., 500-550
lbs, 550-600 lbs., 900-1000 lbs., 1000-1050 lbs. and over 1050
lbs.
Additions to current specifications are for carcasses with
hardbone or dark cutter characteristics. They shall be
deliverable at per pound adjustments in accordance with USDA
grading procedures and equal to the quality grade factors
described in Section 10103.A, as per the exchange regulations.
For further information regarding the new rule changes: bit.ly/1ecBsPg
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)