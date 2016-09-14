版本:
CME Group says to launch precious metals spread, ratio contracts

NEW YORK, Sept 14 CME Group Inc announced on Wednesday it is launching three new contracts to begin trading on Oct. 24, pending review.

CME Group is launching the first-ever precious metals spread and ratio futures contracts, said Miguel Vias, CME Group's head of precious metals.

The contracts are gold/silver ratio futures, gold/platinum spread futures and platinum/palladium spread futures. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson, writing by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)

