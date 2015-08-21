CME Group may increase corn delivery facilities by 65 pct

CHICAGO Aug 21 CME Group Inc may increase the number of delivery facilities for its corn futures contract by more than 65 percent by expanding the size of its delivery territory, according to an online survey the market operator created for customers.

The CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other futures exchanges, is considering extending the delivery territory for corn to St. Louis from Pekin, Illinois, to make it consistent with the territory for soybean futures, the survey says.

Such a change could increase delivery capacity by 55 percent and add one firm to the delivery process, according to the survey. It is dated August 2015 and does not indicate when the expansion could take place.

The CME is considering the change, along with other adjustments to its corn futures contract, based on feedback from focus groups, according to a note at the beginning of the survey.

The Chicago-based company periodically reviews all CME and CBOT agricultural products to ensure they meet customer trading and risk management needs, the note says.

"Several themes emerged over the course of many conversations, including locational differentials, storage rates, quality differentials, and delivery territories," it says.

The CME is planning to update the way delivery costs are calculated on the Illinois River to reflect higher shipping costs, according to the survey.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)