CME Group may increase corn delivery facilities by 65 pct

CHICAGO Aug 21 CME Group Inc may
increase the number of delivery facilities for its corn futures
contract by more than 65 percent by expanding the size of its
delivery territory, according to an online survey the market
operator created for customers.
The CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other
futures exchanges, is considering extending the delivery
territory for corn to St. Louis from Pekin, Illinois, to make it
consistent with the territory for soybean futures, the survey
says.
Such a change could increase delivery capacity by 55 percent
and add one firm to the delivery process, according to the
survey. It is dated August 2015 and does not indicate when the
expansion could take place.
The CME is considering the change, along with other
adjustments to its corn futures contract, based on feedback from
focus groups, according to a note at the beginning of the
survey.
The Chicago-based company periodically reviews all CME and
CBOT agricultural products to ensure they meet customer trading
and risk management needs, the note says.
"Several themes emerged over the course of many
conversations, including locational differentials, storage
rates, quality differentials, and delivery territories," it
says.
The CME is planning to update the way delivery costs are
calculated on the Illinois River to reflect higher shipping
costs, according to the survey.
