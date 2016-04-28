CME Group sees $5 mln savings a year from shutting New York floor

CHICAGO, April 28 CME Group Inc will save $5 million a year by shutting its New York trading floor, the chief financial officer said on Thursday, as the futures market operator works to cut costs.

Savings from the closure will begin in 2017 and could include another $3 million a year if CME subleases the floor space as planned, CFO John Pietrowicz told analysts on a conference call to discuss quarterly earnings.

CME is shutting the trading floor after closing most of its open-outcry futures pits in New York and Chicago last year following a long shift of volume to electronic trading.

The Chicago-based company has been pushing to reduce costs as the global exchange industry has faced weaker volumes and shrinking margins for years.

CME's total expenses in the quarter ended on March 31 rose about 7 percent from a year earlier to $360.3 million as total revenue jumped to a record $934 million amid booming trading volumes.

Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter rose 3 percent to $327 million, driven primarily by an $8 million increase in licensing and other fee agreements, Pietrowicz said on the call. Excluding license fees, total expenses year-over-year were about flat, he said.

To save money, CME also has sublet excess office space in Chicago and offshored jobs to cheaper locations, Pietrowicz said. Headcount rose by about 2.7 percent to 2,600 employees in the quarter, with the majority of the hiring in India and Belfast, Ireland.

"Solid cost control came despite record volumes," UBS analyst Alex Kramm said.

In March, CME agreed to sell the Chicago-area data center that houses its electronic trading platform for $130 million and lease back space from the new owner.

Shutting the futures pits last year is expected to save CME $10 million per year.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)