UPDATE 1-CME Group says preparing to open account at the Fed

(Adds background, comment)
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 CME Group Inc
said on Tuesday it has received notice from the Federal Reserve
that it is authorized to open an account at the U.S. central
bank, allowing it to better safeguard cash deposited by its
traders.
Deposits in the account will be limited to clearing member
proprietary margins, CME said in an advisory to its members. CME
is working with the Chicago Fed to open the account and will let
members know how much interest it will pay on balances "as we
get closer to an account opening date."
CME, which operates one of the world's biggest derivatives
clearinghouses and several exchanges including the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange, applied for access to Fed services in 2014,
after its clearinghouse was designated a "systemically
important" financial institution as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform act.
On any given day CME holds billions of dollars of margins
put up by traders to back their positions at the clearinghouse,
although it is unclear how much of this will be deposited at the
Fed. A CME Group spokeswoman declined to provide figures or
further detail.
IntercontinentalExchange, CME's biggest U.S. rival, also has
an account at the Fed to keep cash from its swaps traders.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane
Craft)